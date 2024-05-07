The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

