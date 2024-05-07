Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,141,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

