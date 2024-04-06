Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.