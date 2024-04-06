Citigroup Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $48.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

