X Financial (XYF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17 on May 31st

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

X Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE XYF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

