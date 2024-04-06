Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

