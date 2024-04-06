Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $167.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $78,719,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

