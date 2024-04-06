iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,074,509 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 434% compared to the average daily volume of 201,150 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.03 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.