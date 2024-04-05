TD Cowen Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $30.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOC stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.49 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $24,439,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $8,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 71.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 553,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 231,397 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

