Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,782 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

