HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) versus MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head-To-Head Analysis

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 0 11 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 1 0 5 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $96.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $999.59 million 6.74 $55.71 million $0.64 122.73 MediaAlpha $388.15 million 3.13 -$40.42 million ($0.89) -20.74

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 5.57% 6.91% 4.41% MediaAlpha -10.41% N/A -27.85%

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MediaAlpha on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.