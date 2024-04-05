Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aspira Women’s Health from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

