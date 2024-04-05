Traders Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

