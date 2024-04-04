Verint Systems (VRNT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):

3/28/2024 – Verint Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Verint Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/28/2024 – Verint Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2024 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 358,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,197 shares of company stock worth $3,566,694 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Verint Systems by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

