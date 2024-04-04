monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.82 and last traded at $226.33. 192,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 807,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,077.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.39.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.