Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $13.09

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $194.36 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $13.09 or 0.00019095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00040797 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,847,844 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

