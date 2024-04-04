LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.69. 1,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 288.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
