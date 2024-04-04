Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.58. 68,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 500,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 14.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $134,879,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $15,981,000. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

