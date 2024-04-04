Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,628,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,686 shares.The stock last traded at $42.06 and had previously closed at $42.17.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Relx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

