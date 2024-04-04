Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.64. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 248,713 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 450,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

