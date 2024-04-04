Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 236,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 246,299 shares.The stock last traded at $1.28 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of -0.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

