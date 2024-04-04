Zacks Research Weighs in on Pool Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

POOL opened at $392.01 on Thursday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

