B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

