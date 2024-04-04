Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.23.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$100.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$88.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.97. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

