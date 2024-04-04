Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LQDA opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,524 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $25,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.