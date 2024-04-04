Raymond James Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $58.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $51.50 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $19,547,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

