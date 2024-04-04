Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James increased their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -536.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.