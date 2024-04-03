Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

