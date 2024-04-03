iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

