Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

