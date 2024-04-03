Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

