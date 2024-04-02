Ball (BALL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ball (NYSE: BALL):

3/27/2024 – Ball is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $69.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Ball is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/4/2024 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/1/2024 – Ball is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/20/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Get Ball Co alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ball

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.