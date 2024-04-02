Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $169.63.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

