Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 124,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

SB remained flat at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 881,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

