State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1,140.45. 175,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,559. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $851.22 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $992.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

