TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 32,478,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,709,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

