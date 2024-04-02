2,314 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.49. 43,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.