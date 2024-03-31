Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Update

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Check
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check
Sterling Check Trading Down 0.9 %
Sterling Check stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 765,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.47.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Read More
