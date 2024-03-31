Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

