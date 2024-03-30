LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

