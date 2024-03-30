CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH
CRH Stock Performance
CRH Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.
Institutional Trading of CRH
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.