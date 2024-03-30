Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

