Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the February 29th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

