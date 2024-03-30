Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after buying an additional 18,118,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

