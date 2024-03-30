Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

