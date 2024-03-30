United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $64.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

