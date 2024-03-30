Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $156.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of TRI opened at $155.83 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,698,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after purchasing an additional 240,148 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

