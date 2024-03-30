Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:BTX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.