Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 11.1 %

BGFV opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

