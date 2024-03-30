BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lowered their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that BOX will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,419. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

